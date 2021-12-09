Moments after Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, his wife, Anna Duggar, solemnly left the Fayetteville, Arkansas, courthouse.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 33, was surrounded by her 33-year-old husband’s family, including his parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, as she exited the building on Thursday, December 9, following Josh’s conviction.

The former reality star was found guilty on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, one week after his trial began. He faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count. Sentencing will occur at a later date.

The political activist was previously arrested without bail on the child pornography charges in April. “According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas stated in a press release following his arrest. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

At the time, his attorney entered a not guilty plea and he was released on bond one month later. However, in May, a judge ruled that “close friends” of the Duggar family, Lacount and Maria Reber, would provide Josh with a place to stay. He was still allowed to have unlimited contact with his children, as long as Anna was present.

The couple share seven kids Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 24 months and their latest addition, 3-month-old Madyson Lily.

Anna has stood by her husband amid multiple public scandals over the years. In May 2015, reports surfaced that Josh had molested five underage girls when he was a teenage in 2002, including his sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar. As a result of the accusations, Josh issued an apology and resigned from his position at the Family Research Council.

In August 2015, Josh admitted that he had cheated on his wife after hackers released data online from the Ashley Madison dating site, where he was connected via two paid subscriptions.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever,” he wrote in a statement published on the Duggar family’s official website. “While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction, and I became unfaithful to my wife.”

Amid his latest scandal, Anna announced that she and Josh had welcomed baby No. 7. “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar! 💝,” she wrote via Instagram on November 16, revealing that their daughter had arrived almost one month earlier.

Days after the baby announcement, the pair were spotted holding hands as they left an Arkansas courthouse on November 18, following a pretrial evidentiary hearing requested by the judge. Anna was also seen placing her hand on her husband’s back as they exited.