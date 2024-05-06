Anna Wintour may expect the Met Gala guests to abide by a certain dress code, but she also has rules when it comes to the food served from the kitchen.

“Is it true that you have banned chives, onions and garlic off the menu?” Today cohost Jenna Bush Hager asked Wintour during an interview on Monday, May 6.

“Well, those are three things I’m not particularly fond of,” Wintour, 74, replied. “So yes, that’s true.”

As for other regulations Wintour has implemented, Bush Hager, 42, pointed out that there’s a cell phone ban.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars are arriving at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

“It’s often wonderful to hear after dinner, people say, ‘We had the most wonderful conversations.’ So that’s the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone,” Wintour said.

Wintour set the tone at the Met Gala on Monday while embodying the evening’s dress code “Garden of Time” and honoring the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme. She donned a black floor-length coat featuring red and yellow flowers over a long white custom Loewe dress. Wintour paired the look with her signature bob.

Ahead of the event, Wintour hinted that her look may include a floral element. “I imagine we’ll see a lot of flowers,” Wintour said while teasing that she will possibly be wearing them herself, saying, “Possibly.”

Wintour also offered a public apology to those who were perplexed by the theme. “This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” Wintour told Bush Hager on Monday. “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually, it could be many, many things.”

Related: Met Gala Co-Chairs Through the Years Toast of the town! The annual Met Gala has been the biggest night in fashion since the 1940s — and being a co-chair for the event has become a coveted title. The Met Gala was established in 1948 to raise money for then-newly founded Costume Institute. With the help of Vogue, which is a longtime […]

Wintour noted that she asked for dress code advice from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute curator, Andrew Bolton.

“I said, ‘What are we gonna say to people to wear to this night?’ And he said, ‘Well, what about ‘Garden of Time?’” Wintour recalled. “So, I fear that we’ve unleashed a lot of confusion out there, and for which I deeply apologize.”

The 2024 Met Gala celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit.

“The idea of ‘Sleeping Beauties’ is taking these masterpieces from different periods, and because so many of them are very fragile, they are laid flat behind glass walls,” Wintour shared.

Which Was Your Favorite Met Gala Theme?

While with Bush Hager at the Costume Institute’s restoration label, Wintour couldn’t help but acknowledge this year’s A-list lineup of Met Gala co-chairs.

“We have Jennifer Lopez. I believe this will be her 14th visit to the Costume Institute opening,” she said, adding that co-chair Bad Bunny is “such an extraordinary lover of costume and fashion.”

Wintour noted that co-chair Zendaya “will not disappoint” with her ensemble, before adding that no one would “be a better prince than Chris Hemsworth to wake the sleeping beauties.”