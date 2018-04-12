A Quiet Place actor John Krasinski loudly proclaimed his love for The Devil Wears Prada during a recent joint appearance with his wife, Emily Blunt, on The Graham Norton Show. To date, the 38-year-old has seen the 2006 movie that launched Blunt’s career at least 72 times.

When Krasinski first met Blunt, 35, he made no secret of his obsession. “I was like, ‘I just want to get it out of the way — I’m a huge fan of yours,’” recalled The Office alum. “I was full stalker-status. I was like, ‘Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?’”

Blunt, who played ambitious fashion assistant Emily in the film, then shared a funny story about her husband. “There’s a sort of a montage sequence where Anne Hathaway’s got numerous fabulous outfits that they go through. And John, one day I came home, and . . . he was watching the montage bit. And he goes, ‘That’s my favorite outfit,’” she told Norton.

That’s when Blunt said Krasinski ribbed her that that she was his second choice, “I couldn’t get Annie and so I was like, ‘Ohhhh . . . .’

Hathaway played naive fashion assistant Andy in the The Devil Wears Prada opposite Meryl Streep.



Hathaway, who married producer Adam Shulman in 2012, couldn’t resist getting in on the joke. “John, I’m only with Adam because I couldn’t get Emily!” she captioned a Wednesday, April 11, Instagram post featuring a photo of herself, Krasinski and Blunt.

Krasinski and Blunt tied the knot in 2010 and share daughters Hazel, 3, and Violet, 22 months. The Oscar winner and Shulman are parents of 2-year-old son Jonathan.

A Quiet Place is in theaters now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!