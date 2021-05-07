An unhappy transformation? Anne Heche seemingly threw shade at ex Ellen DeGeneres after a TikTok filter thought they were the same person.

In a video posted on Thursday, May 6, the Dancing With the Stars alum, 51, tested out a shapeshifting trick on the social media platform that morphed her into a few different stars with blonde pixie cuts, the first of whom was DeGeneres, 63. “Disappointed but not surprised 🤷‍♀️,” Heche joked in the caption.

When a throwback snap of the daytime talk show host appeared on her screen, the Vanished actress teased in a voiceover, “OMG, not her.”

On her second attempt, Heche transformed into Charlize Theron. “Not mad about that,” the voiceover remarked.

Last but not least, the filter was able to match Heche with a photo of herself. “There we go!” she said, pumping her fist in the air triumphantly.

In her caption, Heche made it clear that the video was all in good fun, adding “#joke.” The video came weeks after Heche claimed in April TikTok that DeGeneres “didn’t want [her] to dress sexy” on the red carpet when they were together. (Us Weekly reached out to DeGeneres for comment at the time.)

Heche dated the Finding Dory star for three years before the duo went their separate ways in 2000. At the time, the relationship sparked widespread interest because it wasn’t as common for a same-sex couple to be out publicly in Hollywood. However, not all the attention was positive.

“In 1997, I met Ellen DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair party and that was the night that changed my life forever,” Heche recalled on season 29 of DWTS in October 2020 while discussing her past romance. “My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract. At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say,’ and I said, ‘No thanks.'”

The former soap opera actress claimed that she “was ushered out by security” at the event when she showed up with DeGeneres by her side. “She was warning me, ‘This is going to happen,'” Heche said.

According to the I Know What You Did Last Summer star, “the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad” that it made a major impact on her career. “I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years,” she alleged.

Following her split from DeGeneres, the Ohio native went on to marry James Tupper in 2007. The duo split in 2018.

The Ellen’s Game of Games host, for her part, exchanged vows with Portia de Rossi in 2008 after four years of dating.