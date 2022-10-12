Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper, was denied his petition to become son Atlas’ guardian ad litem, Us Weekly can confirm.

The ruling, which was made on Tuesday, October 11, also denied the 57-year-old Revenge alum’s Wednesday, October 5, petition that would allow the actor to have control over 13-year-old Atlas’ portion of Heche’s estate until he turns 18.

“We are pleased — but not surprised — with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas,” a rep for Homer Heche Laffoon, Heche’s eldest son, said in a statement to Us on Tuesday. “We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”

The 20-year-old, whom Heche shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, initially filed for control over his mother’s estate in September, with Tupper attempting to reject the petition as Atlas’ primary guardian. In legal documents obtained by Us one month after Heche’s death, Tupper claimed that Homer is “not suitable for appointment” because of his age and lack of income.

The Canada native also argued that Homer may not act “in his brother’s best interest” after he previously refused to attend grief counseling with Atlas.

“This is particularly upsetting given that Atlas is 13 years old, was with his mother on the day of her death and he has reached out to Homer repeatedly,” the documents alleged. “In fact, since their mother’s death, Homer has not seen his brother, nor had contact with him.”

Homer, for his part, slammed Tupper late last month for his “unfounded personal attacks” amid the ongoing estate battle.

“Mr. Tupper’s claims regarding [Homer’s] ‘suitability’ to serve as personal representative are not only immaterial, they are inaccurate and unfounded,” Homer claimed in court documents obtained by Us on September 29.

Heche died on August 11, one week after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles residence. Through the Six Days, Seven Nights star was initially “in stable condition” following her accident, her rep told Us at the time that Heche quickly took a turn for the worst and fell into a coma less than a week later.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress was taken of life support nine days after being declared legally dead. Heche’s official cause of death was inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries. She was 53.