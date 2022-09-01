Less than one month after Anne Heche died, it’s been revealed that the actress didn’t have a will.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 53-year-old star’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, has filed paperwork to be put in charge of his late mother’s estate. Heche’s annual income was listed as “unknown” by her 20-year-old son, who referenced his 13-year-old half brother, Atlas Tupper, in the paperwork too.

“The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper. Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor,” the docs read. “Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor, which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor.”

The Donnie Brasco star died on August 12, one week after she was involved in a fiery car crash. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined her cause of death to be inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries. Listed as an accident, the crash also caused “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.” Heche was taken off life support on August 15 after her organs were harvested for donation.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep said on behalf of the Heche’s family and friends said in a statement to Us at the time. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche is survived by her two sons. She shared Homer with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon and son Atlas with ex James Tupper.

“In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things,” Coley said via Instagram on August 15. “One, I loved her and I miss her, and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough — it’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s gonna be OK.”

The real estate broker concluded that he would “like to think [Anne is] free” now — “free from pain, and enjoying or experiencing whatever’s next in her journey,” adding: “She came in hot and she had a lot to say. She was brave and fearless, loved really hard and was never afraid to let us know what she thinks and what she believed in, and it was always love. It was all about love.”

Homer, meanwhile, released a statement with a similar sentiment.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” he said on August 12. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”