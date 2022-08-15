‘Another World’ Cast: Where Are the Soap Opera’s Biggest Stars Now?

Another World was one of the most successful — and longest-running — soap operas of all time before it ended in the late ’90s.

The daytime soap ran from 1964 to 1999, spanning three decades and scoring numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. Though the show went off the air just before the millennium, the series was thrust back into the spotlight in 2022 when fans mourned the loss of three of its biggest stars, who died just months apart.

Series star Anne Heche, who played twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love during much of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, died on August 12, 2022, one week after sustaining deadly injuries after crashing her car into a Los Angeles residence. Both the vehicle and home ignited into flames. Though declared “legally dead by California law,” Heche’s rep told Us Weekly at the time, she remained on life support for two days in order to harvest her organs.

Heche’s ex-husband, Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, with whom she shared son Homer Laffoon, shared a heartfelt statement about the soap star’s death.

“In the wake of Anne’s passing, I just wanted to say a few things,” the real estate broker said via Instagram. “One, I loved her and I miss her, and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough — it’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s gonna be OK.”

Heche also shared son Atlas with ex-fiancé James Tupper, who shared an Instagram photo of his Men in Trees costar after she died. “[L]ove you forever,” he captioned the image.

That same week, the Another World family was hit with another blow with the loss of Robyn Griggs. The actress, who died on August 13 at age 49 after battling cervical cancer, Maggie Cory on the series for two years in the mid-‘90s.

Two months prior, the entertainment world was left reeling when Ray Liotta — who played Joey Perrini on Another World for nearly 40 episodes in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s — died in his sleep at age 67 while working on a movie in the Dominican Republic. While the actor was best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill in Goodfellas and Shoeless Joe Jackson, it was his turn on Another World that became his first steady role in the industry.

In addition to those Another World alum we’ve recently lost, see where other big-name stars who once got their start on the soap — including Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Lindsay Lohan and more — are today: