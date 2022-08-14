Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death.

The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”

Griggs was a soap opera actress. She played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live before joining Another World as Maggie Cory. She left the soaps in 1995 and returned to acting in the early 2000s, making her mark in horror movies such as Dead Clowns and Slashers Gone Wild. She became a regular at scary film conventions.

After going in for a standard pap smear, Griggs was diagnosed with stage IV cervical cancer in August 2020. A CT scan revealed masses in her stomach.

After she could no longer work, a GoFundMe, which has raised over $19,000 as of Sunday, August 14, was started to help pay her medical bills. She shared updates with donors throughout her treatment process. In February, she revealed that her cancer was not responding to chemotherapy and started immunotherapy.

She is survived by her husband Mark Wiley, who she married in 2013. They celebrated their ninth anniversary last month. “Happy anniversary to the love of my life. You have been here through all of the ups and downs,” Griggs wrote in a tribute to her spouse at the time. “Unfortunately, many downs lately. I look forward to every day you come home and watch Emergency!, Gutfeld, and whatever we can find. I am going to make it through and will never stop Fighting. I love you and so glad you’re here with me.”

Days later, she revealed that she was returning to chemotherapy to treat new tumors that were discovered. “Unfortunately, I have 4 new tumors. 2 new tumors on my liver, one on abdominal muscle and large one on right side lymph node,” she explained noting that she was “so in pain” and starting chemo again within days. “I told them whatever it takes. I’m in for the fight. I’ll be very sore, nauseous etc, but who knows, maybe it works and relieves some pain. You never know. Please keep those prayers coming.”

On Thursday, August 11, Griggs’ official Facebook page announced that she was entering end-of-life care. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news from Robyn’s Father that Robyn will enter hospice care today or tomorrow. She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” the post announced. “Please continue keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

The Pennsylvania native got her start in children’s theater productions before transitioning into TV and film. She also sang, releasing the concept rock album album Love’s Young Nightmare in 2004.

Prior to her death, Griggs tried to spread awareness about cervical cancer. “I thought I was invincible and didn’t need to get screened or any checkups,” she told Call Me Adam in September 2021. “I had pain in my pelvis and very painful periods, but thought that was just a normal thing … turns out, that isn’t normal. I was at the point where I knew it was too much for me to bear. I went to the doctor and was diagnosed with Stage 4 Endocervical Adeno cancer.”

She explained that her early symptoms included intense menstrual pain and abdomen swelling as well as difficulty urinating. “I cannot stress enough how important it is to get checked out and if possible get the vaccine available to fight against several cancers,” she added.

