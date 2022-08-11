Anne Heche is still in recovery following a Los Angeles car crash that left her severely burned.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on August 5 that the driver — who they did not identify — was allegedly speeding while traveling eastbound on Preston Way in Los Angeles. A blue Mini Cooper ran off the road when it entered the intersection of Preston and Walgrove, then collided with a house. One woman was home, but she was in the backyard and was not injured.

The Mini Cooper was engulfed in flames and the driver received severe burns. One day after the incident, a rep for Heche told Us that the actress was “currently in stable condition,” adding: “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

On August 8, however, a rep for the Dancing With the Stars alum confirmed that Heche had fallen into a coma following the incident. “At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” the representative told Us in a statement. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

After the crash, well wishes for the Ohio native poured in from her friends and former colleagues. “We became close friends and my heart breaks for her and her family over this terrible accident,” Keo Motsepe, who partnered with Heche on DWTS, told Entertainment Tonight. “I am praying she makes a full recovery and I know the entire DWTS family is sending her healing thoughts.”

James Tupper, who dated Heche from 2006 to 2018, asked fans for prayers in a statement shared via Instagram. “Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you,” the Big Little Lies alum wrote on August 5. The Volcano actress and the Revenge alum share son Atlas, who was born in March 2009. The Daytime Emmy Award winner also shares son Homer, born in March 2002, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon.

Rosie O’Donnell, for her part, expressed regret for teasing Heche about a 2001 interview where the Men in Trees alum said she’d created a “fantasy world” and a second personality named Celestia after being sexually molested by her father.

“I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is and feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens,” the comedian said in a TikTok video posted on August 7. “I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone … and I hope she survives. But wow, what a tragic tale.”

