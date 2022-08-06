Anne Heche is recovering after suffering burns in a Los Angeles car crash on Friday, August 5.

“Anne is currently in stable condition,” a representative for Heche told People on Saturday, August 6. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

Her ex James Tupper asked fans to send positive vibes to the actress, 53, way on Friday night. “Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you,” he captioned a snap of Heche with their son Atlas, 13, via Instagram.

The Men In Trees costars met in 2006 and were together for over a decade until their 2018 split. In addition to Atlas, Heche also shares son Homer, 19, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon.

Heche dated Thomas Jane from 2019 to 2020, and her Hung costar shared his well-wishes for her with the Daily Mail on Saturday. “While Anne and I are no longer an item, today’s tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her,” he said. “My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us on Friday that the driver — who they would not identify — was allegedly speeding while traveling eastbound on Preston Way in Los Angeles. The blue Mini Cooper ran off the road when it entered the intersection of Preston and Walgrove, which has a stop sign, according to KTLA. The car collided with a house on the 1700 block of Walgrove around 11 a.m. PT.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver received severe burns. The driver was transported to a local hospital by an ambulance. In photos taken by TMZ, the individual (who the outlet identified as Heche) can be seen wearing charred clothes while on a stretcher and covered in a white cloth.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed in a video update on Saturday morning that the car went 30 feet into the two-story home, which has been deemed unsafe to enter, and the driver was conscious and able to speak with firefighters while being treated before being taken to the trauma center. Fifty-nine firefighters took over an hour to control the blaze.

“There was one person home at the time of the incident, an adult female, who was fortunately in the rear of the home, which amazingly spared her from any injury,” an LAFD official said in the video.

Before the fiery crash, the “Better Together with Anne & Heather” podcast host allegedly drove into the garage of a separate apartment complex. In footage obtained by TMZ, residents are seen trying to help remove Heche from the vehicle, but she seemingly refused assistance, put her car in reverse and sped away from the scene.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!