Inside Anne Heche and James Tupper’s Heated Child Support Battle 2 Years After Split

Anne Heche is seeking to obtain ex James Tupper’s full financial records amid the pair’s ongoing child custody battle, Us Weekly confirms.

A hearing for the matter held on Thursday, February 27, discussed Heche’s request to acquire information regarding the 54-year-old Revenge alum’s finances and earnings from 2018 and 2019. The documents being sought include his tax information and assets, but the 50-year-old star also asked for the court to order Tupper to hand over his acting contracts.

The action would determine how much he earned and the residuals he will receive for his roles on Big Little Lies and A Million Little Things.

Neither star was present for Thursday’s court date, but the Heche’s attorney, Teresa Lin, claimed that Tupper has earned more than the actress due to the success of both shows. The lawyer stated that they would need Tupper’s complete financial information to determine support for the exes 10-year-old son, Atlas.

“What I would like and what we request, is Mr. Tupper actually provide verified response that’s co-compliant, meaning does he have these documents, and if so, can he produce them. If not, where can I get them,” Lin said at the time. “We want to make sure there is fairness in terms representation. Just because this is a paternity action doesn’t mean that Ms. Heche is only entitled to see the tax returns, when his 2019 doesn’t exist. We are not trying to be unreasonable.”

Laura Wasser, Tupper’s legal representative, claimed that Heche earned more than her client did last year. She added that the documents the Return to Paradise actress is seeking have become more in-depth than her initial request.

“I think if she is not seeing numbers that she likes, she asks for additional information. Credit card statement for Mr. Tupper in 2019 is not going to help Ms. Heche either reduce her income or increase his,” Wasser, 51, told Judge Lynne Healey Scaduito on Thursday. “My issue here, your honor, is when we try to comply to what should be a relatively simple [case] … yet, for some reason, Ms. Heche continuously directs Ms. Lin to do things that will not resolve the case.”

The judge made a tentative ruling that both Heche and Tupper turn over their financial information to settle the case. The judge also said she will send both parties her final decision before the next hearing in April 2020.

Us confirmed in January 2018 that Heche and Tupper called it quits after 10 years together. At the time of their separation, Us obtained court documents that detailed Heche’s petition to acquire custody and child support from Tupper. She sought joint custody over their son, who they welcomed in 2009, and “reasonable visitation” rights for both parents. The Donnie Brasco actress also requested that Tupper cover the costs of her legal fees from their custody battle.

Heche was previously married to actor Coleman Laffoon, with whom she shares 17-year-old son Homer, from 2001 to 2009. Tupper, meanwhile, was married to memoirist Katherine Mayfield from 2001 to 2006.

The exes first met in 2006 while on the set of ABC’s Men in Trees. Though they were together for nearly a decade, the estranged duo were never married.