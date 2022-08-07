Amid Anne Heche’s ongoing recovery following her involvement in a car accident, several of her famous friends and exes are sharing their support.

“Praying for you and your beautiful family,” Peter Facinelli, who costarred with the 53-year-old actress in 13 Minutes, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 6, alongside a throwback snap of the twosome.

Alec Baldwin, for his part, also opened up about his hopes for Heche’s recovery.

“Hey, I just wanted to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche,” the 30 Rock alum, 64, said in a Saturday Instagram video. “Anne is an old pal of mine and I did a movie with her — a very ‘90s thriller called The Juror with Demi Moore, [who] was the star of the film.”

Baldwin continued: “There’s not a lot of women [who] I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave. I mean, Anne was really, really … she would do anything [and] she was very original and very brave.”

After the New York native praised his “amazingly talented” former costar, he wanted to further send along his “love and support” to Heche and her loved ones.

The All Rise actress was involved in a Friday, August 5, car accident in Los Angeles that left her with severe burns, according to multiple reports.

“Anne is currently in stable condition,” a representative for Heche told People on Saturday. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly hours earlier that the driver — who they would not identify — was traveling eastbound on Preston Way at a high rate of speed. After entering an intersection, the vehicle had run off the road, colliding with a residence along the street. According to the LAPD, the car was soon engulfed in flames and the driver received severe burns before being transported to a local hospital.

“My thoughts and #prayers are with @anneheche for a speedy and full recovery ❤️,” Peter Thomas Roth wrote via Instagram on Saturday. He added a “Great Girl” hashtag to his social media post.

Us previously confirmed in September 2021 that the Dancing With the Stars alum — who shares son Atlas, 13, with ex James Tupper and son Homer, 19, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon — was dating the 64-year-old skincare guru. “Peter and Anne met through mutual friends in the Hamptons and have been dating for about eight weeks,” a source told Us at the time. (It is not known if the pair are still an item.)

