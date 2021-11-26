Trouble with his turkey. Jimmy Kimmel’s Thanksgiving dinner wasn’t the only thing that got roasted. The 54-year-old television host ended up burning off his eyebrow and singeing his hair in the cooking process.

The whole hair-burning situation went down in the dinner preparation stage, but thankfully the actual meal went off without a hitch.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host captioned a Thursday, November 25, Instagram post. In the photo, it appears the charcoal got the best of him, as the front of his hair is matted together.

The good news? The bird looks pretty perfect. “Burnt hair-smokey turkey,” the comedian captioned another picture, showing off his expertly-browned main course.

It didn’t take long for fans to jump into the comments section on both posts, pointing out how unfortunate the whole hair-burning situation was. “I can smell this picture,” Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet commented. Another person joked, “Them Gen Z turkey’s out here trying to fight back bro. they ain’t just going down with ease like they used to!”

Katie Kimmel, the talk show host’s daughter, pointed out that this isn’t the first time her father has gotten into a little tiff with the grill. “Again???” she commented. Kimmel responded, “Yep. It’s now a holiday tradition.”

For context, Kimmel revealed via the Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2020 that a similar situation went down on the Fourth of July.

“I haven’t told anybody about this, but on July 4th I did a very stupid thing,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “I turned the gas on on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches. And then when I came back, I thought, ‘Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again.”

Instead of proceeding as planned, he ended up lighting a piece of paper on fire and tossing it into the grill. Surprise, surprise: chaos ensued.

“I did that and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off,” he explained.

Thought this story couldn’t get any better? Well, as luck would have it, Kimmel set his tie on fire during his July 4th celebrations the year prior. Maybe someone else should take over the cooking responsibilities for Christmas dinner?!