Stop, drop and roll! Kelly Flanagan, who appeared on season 24 of The Bachelor, got into a bit of a mix up with a flaming candle on March 21. Unfortunately for her, it ended with a decent chunk of her hair being singed off.

The 29-year-old lawyer’s day was off to a nice start. She got a haircut, complete with freshly styled bangs. She even indulged in a little self-care Sunday with the Peppy Co LED Light Therapy Mask, which offers red light, blue light and orange light to help with collagen production, acne and hyperpigmentation.

But fast forward a few hours and Flanagan’s evening of rest and relaxation took a turn for the worse.

“Oh my god, I am freaking out. I just went to go plug in my computer charger, bent over and my hair just got completely fried in my candle,” she says via Instagram Stories, showing her burnt ponytail. “What the heck did I just do?”

She continues: “Guys, I think this is the front of my bangs that I just burnt off. I’m about to let my hair down and see, I’m about to freak out.”

The “stressed out” reality star proceeds to brush out her hair and, as luck would have it, the bangs were indeed the section that met fire’s fateful burn.

As for the candle responsible for the drama? A Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Lavender and Vanilla 3-Wick Candle.

Flanagan takes the candle catastrophe in good fun though, noting that fire haircuts were indeed a thing way back when. She even posted a clip from Youtube to give some background.

“Cutting hair with fire was popular in Italy in the 20th century. Today, many barbershops have stopped practicing this technique,” the narrator says.

It’s possible that the unexpected fire incident has inspired Flanagan to switch up her ‘do once again. This time, to go blonde. She asked via an Instagram poll, “Speaking of hair, should I go lighter?”

The votes are currently split down the middle, but if you ask Us, we vote yes! It might even be a good switch up for Bachelor in Paradise, which the star recently said she would “definitely consider.”

While the Bachelor alum may not being a having a good hair day right now, she took to Instagram to reflect on good hair days past. She posted a video whipping her hair back and forth to the beat of Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy.”

She captioned the clip, “Perfect haircut before I accidentally lit my hair on fire!”