Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche’s Hospitalization After Car Crash

Sharing her support. Following Anne Heche’s ongoing road to recovery after her involvement in a fiery car crash, ex Ellen DeGeneres has weighed in.

“I don’t want anyone to be hurt,” the Finding Nemo voice actress, 64, told a photographer on Wednesday, August 10, per Entertainment Tonight. “[It] sure was [a dangerous accident].”

Heche, 53, was involved in a Friday, August 5, car accident in Los Angeles, which left her with severe burns.

“Anne is currently in stable condition,” a representative for Heche told Us Weekly at the time. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us that the driver — who they would not identify — had been traveling eastbound on Preston Way at a high rate of speed. After driving through an intersection, the vehicle had run off the road and collided with a residence along the street. According to the LAPD, the car was soon engulfed in flames and the driver received severe burns before being transported to a local hospital.

Following her hospitalization, a spokesperson for the All Rise actress issued an update on her recovery.

“At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a rep for Heche told Us on Monday, August 8. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

DeGeneres, who dated Heche between 1997 and 2000, admitted on Wednesday that she had not been in touch with the Dancing With the Stars alum in several years but still offered her prayers.

“My story is a story that created change in the world, moved the needle for equal rights forward,” Heche previously recalled of the pair’s romance during her October 2020 stint on DWTS. “I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years.”

The Louisiana native has not been Heche’s only famous friend pulling for her recuperation.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight [Anne Heche] 💔 we love you,” her former partner James Tupper — who shares 13-year-old son Atlas with the star— wrote via Instagram on Friday.

Heche — who coparents 19-year-old son Homer with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon — also received supportive messages from exes Peter Thomas Roth and Thomas Jane.

“My thoughts and #prayers are with @anneheche for a speedy and full recovery ❤️,” the 64-year-old skincare guru, who previously dated Heche in 2021, captioned a Saturday, August 6, Instagram post alongside a “Great Girl” hashtag.

