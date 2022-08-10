Denise Dowse’s sister, Tracey Dowse, has revealed the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress is fighting for her health in a coma after being hospitalized for meningitis.

Tracey took to social media on Sunday, August 7, to share the news with “family and friends,” while asking for “support and prayers” for the Insecure alum, 64.

“As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting [sic]. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it,” Tracey wrote alongside a photo of the Criminal Minds actress. “I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Most cases of meningitis in the U.S. are caused by a viral infection, but can also be caused by bacterial, parasitic and fungal infections.

Tracey added that they are “hopeful” the Resident actress “will come out of this soon,” noting that “thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated” as they await updates on the “vibrant actor and director who should have many years ahead of her.”

Following news of her hospitalization, friends and family rushed to send their well wishes to the Hawaii native, including Ian Ziering, who starred alongside Denise in 90210. “Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead,” the Sharknado star, 58, wrote.

While Denise may be best known for her role on the hit ‘90s teen drama, which ran for ten seasons from 1991 to 2000, the actress also portrayed Dr. Rhonda Pine on HBO’s Insecure from 2016 to 2021, in addition to various other supporting roles on Grey’s Anatomy, The Resident, Good Trouble, The X-Files and more.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum has also appeared in numerous films over the years, including Pleasantville, Dr. Dolittle 2, Requiem for a Dream, Starship Troopers and Ray, opposite Jamie Foxx.

Denise recently made her directorial debut with the biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, which premiered at the 2022 Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles, California, back in April. The film follows the career of Jackson and her contribution to the Civil Rights movement, as well as her friendship with Martin Luther King Jr. The film will star Keith David, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short.

