Honoring a loved one. Anne Heche’s exes are speaking out after the actress was declared dead following the car crash that left her in critical condition..

“This is a sad day,” the Six Days Seven Nights actress’ ex Ellen DeGeneres tweeted on Friday, August 12, following the news of Heche’s death. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

Heche and DeGeneres made headlines when they began dating in 1997, considering the public’s feelings about same-sex relationships at the time. Though they broke things off three years later, the Volcano actress remained on good terms with the talk show host throughout the years.

James Tupper, whom Heche met while working on Men In Trees in 2006, also commented on the sad news, writing a touching tribute to his ex he was with for more than a decade.

“[L]ove you forever,” the actor wrote via Instagram with a photo of the Cedar Rapids actress, adding a broken heart emoji to the caption.

The Ohio native moved in with Tupper in 2007 and they welcomed a son, Atlas, in March 2009. They confirmed their split in 2018 after more than a decade together.

Thomas Jane, whom Heche briefly dated in 2019 and 2020 also paid tribute via Instagram following the news of his ex’s death. “Rest In Peace beautiful friend @anneheche,” the Vendetta actor, 53, captioned a post of an image of Heche. “May 25th, 1969 – August 12th, 2022. Comments to come. Please keep her two sons, family and loved ones in mind, in your hearts… and in peace. With love.”

Heche received supportive messages from her most recent ex, Peter Thomas Roth as well. “What an amazing talent to pass so young. So sad,” he captioned the post which featured photos of the two together.

After the news of Heche’s tragic accident came out, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us that the driver — who they would not identify at the time — had been speeding eastbound on Preston Way. After driving through an intersection, the vehicle had run off the road and collided with a residence along the street. According to the LAPD, the car was soon engulfed in flames and the driver received severe burns before being transported to a local hospital.

Following her hospitalization, a spokesperson for the Hung performer issued an update on her recovery.

“At this time she is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a rep for Heche told Us on August 8, three days after the accident. “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

A few days later, a rep for the actress updated fans on her condition in a statement to Deadline.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the statement read.

The rep continued: “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”