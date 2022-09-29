The family feud continues. Anne Heche‘s son Homer Heche Laffoon slammed her ex, James Tupper, for his “unfounded personal attacks” amid the ongoing battle for control of her estate.

“Mr. Tupper’s claims regarding [Homer’s] ‘suitability’ to serve as personal representative are not only immaterial, they are inaccurate and unfounded,” the 20-year-old claims in court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, September 29. The petition, which was filed on Tuesday, September 27, is a reaction to the 57-year-old Revenge alum’s recent request to be named executor of the late Emmy winner’s estate.

The petition argues that “Mr. Tupper’s allegation that [Homer] has not had contact with his brother [Atlas] since their mother’s death is patently false,” claiming that Homer has “attempted to maintain contact” with his 13-year-old half-brother. “[However,] Mr. Tupper’s aggressive and manipulative actions toward [Homer] have made it difficult for [him] to interact with Atlas regularly.”

The documents also claim that Laffoon and Heche “maintained a close and active relationship,” until her death, despite Tupper’s “vile” allegations that they were “estranged” when she died.

According to the Daily Mail, the filing also alleges that the 2011 email Heche sent to the Men In Trees alum granting him control of her assets is not a legally binding will. “Mr. Tupper repeatedly refers to the email as a ”will” however – as a matter of law – the email does not qualify as either a holographic will or formal witnessed will,” the filing states. “The email was not signed by [Heche] and does not have two witnesses who signed the document during [her] lifetime.”

The Call Me Crazy author died on August 12 at the age of 53. Heche had been in a week-long coma prior to her death, following a fatal car accident that resulted in her Mini Cooper being engulfed in flames.

One month later, Laffoon — whom Heche shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon — filed for control of his late mother’s estate and also requested to be appointed guardian of Atlas’ portion of the estate. Tupper, who was in a relationship with Heche from 2007 to 2018, argued that he could reject the petition as the father of Heche’s youngest son.

In court documents obtained by Us in September 2022, the Canada native alleged that Homer is “not suitable for appointment” because of his age and lack of income.

Tupper also alleged that Homer was “estranged” from Heche at the time of her death and accused him of changing the locks on her apartment to prevent Atlas from gaining access. “The assertion that the [Heche’s] apartment is ‘vacant’ in [Homer’s] pleadings is concerning,” the documents stated. “Her home was full of her furnishings, jewelry, valuables, files and records, and their removal was in no way authorized by this Court or the law. Atlas has not been able to gain entry to this apartment since his mother’s death.” The Grey’s Anatomy alum also claimed that he didn’t believe Homer would act “in his brother’s best interest.”

A court hearing to name the guardian of Heche’s estate is set for October 11.