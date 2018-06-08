Anthony Bourdain was a man of many talents. Following the news of his death on Friday, June 8, Us Weekly is taking a look back on 25 things the TV personality shared about himself with Us in a December 2014 issue of the magazine.

Read on in remembrance of the Parts Unknown host.

1. Until I was in my mid-teens, I wanted to be a comic book artist. I can draw pretty well.

2. I practice Brazilian jujutsu every day in New York, and anywhere there’s an academy on my travels. It has become an obsession.

3. My 7-year-old daughter, Ariane, is better at jujitsu than I am.

4. My [ex-]wife [Ottavia Busia] is much, much better at jujitsu than I am. She could kick my ass, your ass an dust about anybody else’s ass. Really.

5. I love to cook pasta. I attribute this to my bitterness about not being Italian.

6. I think runny, smelly cheese is one of life’s great joys.

7. I haven’t worn an earring or thumb ring since my daughter was born. Dads shouldn’t have earrings. Or thumb rings.

8. I wish there was leftover pork fried rice in my fridge right now.

9. Although a really lip-burningly spicy mapo tofu would be better.

10. I have a weakness for fried chicken and really trashy mac and cheese.

11. I believe Goodfellas to be the perfect American film. Every shot. Every line. Every action. Perfect.

12. I love nothing more than cooking with my daughter.

13. I recently bought her her very first chef’s knife.

14. If it takes you more than 10 seconds to describe the wine I am about to drink, you’ve kind of ruined it for me.

15. I don’t actually drink that much anymore.

16. I have a secret affection for the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Depeche Mode and Van Halen.

17. My perfect vacation would include a huge pile of books and an angry Chinese reflexologist.

18. I’m more of a cat person than a dog person.

19. All of the judges on The Taste are really close.

20. If I had to eat in only one country for the rest of my life, it would be Japan.

21. If I had to live in only one other other country for the rest of my life, it would be Italy. No Vietnam. No, Spain. No …

22. The last film I watched was Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

23. It’s really me handling my Twitter account.

24. I am afraid of clowns, nurse’s shoes and pressure cookers.

25. I have very rigid criteria for what makes a good burger. And a brioche bun is not part of it.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

