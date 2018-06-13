Anthony Bourdain was cremated in France less than one week after he died by suicide, Us Weekly can confirm.

The news comes shortly after the late chef’s mom, Gladys Bourdain, told Page Six that the family was waiting on the French government’s approval to fly her son’s body back to the U.S.

“They won’t be shipping his remains back for a couple of days,” she told Page Six on Sunday, June 10.

The beloved chef was found dead in his hotel room in Kayserberg, France, on Friday, June 8, at age 61. He was on location filming for his CNN series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown with his friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. The network confirmed Bourdain’s death on Friday in a statement to Us, honoring his “love of great adventure.”

French officials told Us on Saturday, June 9, that there was no evidence of foul play or violence in the author’s death.

Gladys paid tribute to her “feisty and very talented” son during an emotional interview with the Today show on Monday, June 11.

“He didn’t disguise anything or take on any act or persona,” she said. “He was who he was and it was out there for everyone to see.”

Gladys, a former editor at The New York Times, told the paper on Friday that Anthony “had been in a dark mood” in the days before his death but she never “dreamed” he “would do something like this.”

The Kitchen Confidential author is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, his estranged wife, Ottavia Butta, and his girlfriend, Asia Argento. Argento, 42, released a statement after her boyfriend’s death, calling him “my rock, my love, my protector.”

