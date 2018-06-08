Anthony Bourdain’s girlfriend, Asia Argento, spoke out after the celebrity chef died of an apparent suicide at age 61.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspires so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” Argento, 42, tweeted on Friday, June 8. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

The Italian actress and Bourdain started dating in 2017 after collaborating on the 2016 Rome episode of his CNN series, Parts Unknown. Her statement comes hours after CNN reported that Bourdain hanged himself in Strasbourg, France, while on location for the show.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network’s statement read on Friday. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

