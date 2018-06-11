Anthony Bourdain’s estranged wife, Ottavia Busia, shared a heart-wrenching message about their daughter, Ariane, days after the TV personality’s death.

“Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave,” Busia captioned an Instagram photo on Monday, June 11, of the 11-year-old performing on stage at DROM in New York City. “She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”

Bourdain and Busia married in April 2007. They amicably separated in September 2016, but never officially divorced, according to The New York Times. He was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Nancy Putkoski, from 1985 to 2005. He had been dating Asia Argento since his split from Busia.

The celebrity chef wrote in his 2016 cookbook Appetites, “Fatherhood has been an enormous relief, as I am now genetically, instinctually compelled to care more about someone other than myself. I like being a father. No, I love being a father. Everything about it.”

Bourdain was found dead at the age of 61 in his hotel room in northeastern France on Friday, June 8. French authorities later confirmed to the Associated Press that the cause of death was suicide by hanging and that there was no evidence of foul play. Results of a toxicology report are pending.

The Parts Unknown host’s mother, Gladys Bourdain, told Page Six on Sunday, June 10, that Busia is handling the funeral plans because she is legally his next of kin. The family is still waiting for the French government to release Anthony’s body back to the U.S.

“Although they’re separated, she’ll be in charge of whatever happens,” Gladys said. “We haven’t talked for a couple days. I’m sure she’s as broken up as I am.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

