Sharing her sorrow. Following the news of Anthony Bourdain’s death on Friday, June 8, his ex-girlfriend Paula Froelich spoke out.

The 44-year-old journalist — who dated Bourdain for several months in early 2005 according to Yahoo — took to Twitter to share her thoughts in a series of emotional tweets.

“Here’s the thing about depression: it’s a sneaky little, sticky B—tch. You can be rich as hell, totally successful but still lonely AF and the ‘you’re nothing but a fraud’ voice only goes away when the ambien takes effect,” she wrote followed by a lengthy discussion regarding the medication and mental illness.

She concluded: “But take heart in knowing: only the best, funniest, loveliest, most empathetic, wonderful, talented people have depression. You’re in a good crowd. Now. Let’s go fight that black dog. Together.”

Froelich also posted a photo to Instagram reflecting on her former boyfriend’s life and shared a sweet memory of the two.

“To a good man, a great friend, a loyal love,” she captioned a picture of herself with Bourdain smiling. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

The posts came just hours after news broke that the Parts Unknown host was found dead from an apparent suicide at age 61. CNN reported during a broadcast Friday morning that he hanged himself.

Froelich isn’t the only one close to the TV personality who quickly took to social media to share their sadness. Bourdain’s girlfriend, Asia Argento, also expressed her feelings in an emotional message on Twitter.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspires so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” the 42-year-old director wrote. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Chef Eric Ripert — who worked closely with Bourdain — also paid tribute to his close pal.

“Anthony was a dear friend. He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous,” he told Us Weekly in a statement Friday afternoon. “One of the greatest storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

CNN released a heartfelt statement following the news.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!