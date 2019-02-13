American Idol alum Antonella Barba was accused of trying to deliver nearly two pounds of fentanyl, The Virginian-Pilot reports.

Federal authorities claimed in a recent indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, that the 32-year-old was working from at least late 2017 through the fall of 2018 as a courier for a drug ring that also trafficked in heroin and cocaine.

Barba was arrested in October 2018 on a felony charge of distributing more than 100 grams of heroin. She was released from jail on $50,000 bond two weeks later, and her attorney said she was unaware the drug was in her rented vehicle.

In light of the federal indictment, the singer, who competed on season 6 of American Idol in 2007, was taken into custody again on Monday, February 11, according to The Virginian-Pilot. Federal authorities charged her with one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of conspiracy. Her state drug-dealing charges were dropped.

The indictment reviewed by the newspaper alleges that Justin Michael Isaac, another alleged drug ring member who has been charged, directed Barba to drop off the fentanyl in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Fear Factor alum was already facing up to 40 years in prison from her October arrest, but the new charges could result in even more time behind bars. Each of the two counts carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if she is convicted.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday, February 14.

Us Weekly has reached out to Barba’s attorney for comment.

