



Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk have fond memories of their Queer Eye French bulldog, Bruley.

The food and wine expert, 35, and the interior designer, 38, took to their Instagrams on Friday, October 4, to pay tribute to the late pet, who was seen in seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix series, which also stars Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

“RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts 💨,” Berk captioned a photo of him and the pup on set. “You were the best little sidekick we could have had. You will be very missed by all including your mama @tinsely_ who my heart goes out to right now. I love YOU #bruleybru #queereye.”

Bruley was owned by Queer Eye producer Michelle Silva who announced that her dog had died on Thursday, October 3, with a photo of her and the canine at the beach.

“Goodbye for now, my love. We will find each other again and again. You’re forever my constant,” she captioned the picture.

Silver posted a longer tribute to the pup on an Instagram account she created for Bruley, where she revealed that the dog died in her arms after he had a heart attack.

“I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City. Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor,” she wrote. “Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath.”

Porowski reposted the tribute on his Instagram Story with a sweet note for his furry friend.

“Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one,” he wrote.

Bruley’s death comes two months after Van Ness, 32, announced on his Instagram that his cat Bug the 2nd had died after the kitten fell out of a window while the hairstylist was sleeping.

“I’m hurting so bad today I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you,” he wrote in August. “I’m sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won’t be my typical happy self and that’s okay. Not sure how I’m going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you.”

The feline was named after the Gay of Thrones host’s former cat Bug, who died in 2018. A week after Bug the 2nd’s death in August, Van Ness took to his Instagram to announce that he had adopted two new kittens, who he named Genevieve and Matilda.

Season 5 of Queer Eye will premiere on Netflix Friday, November 1.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!