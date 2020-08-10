A different kind of birthday. On Monday, August 10, Antonio Banderas shared via Twitter that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I want to make public that today… I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the Academy Award nominee write on social media, along with a photo of himself as a baby. “I would like to add that I am relatively OK, just a little more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that people is affecting around the planet.”

The Genius actor also shared what he has been doing during quarantine to keep busy. “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion,” Banderas wrote. “Big hugs to everyone.”

The And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself star is the latest of many celebs to reveal his diagnosis with COVID-19. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were two of the first A-list stars to share that they had been diagnosed with the virus.

“We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened,” the Greyhound actor, 64, said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month. He explained that his bones “felt like they were made of soda crackers,” and noted that the fatigue was something he never had dealt with. However, his wife’s symptoms were even worse.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” Hanks previously noted about the 63-year-old singer. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us.”

