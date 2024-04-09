Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf are no longer seeing each other, Us Weekly confirms.

“It’s over. It was never a thing from the beginning,” a source told Us. “It was barely anything.”

The insider added that Simmons, 21, and Assaf, 65, didn’t put a label on their romance, noting, “It wasn’t a relationship.” (Page Six was the first to report the news.)

Simmons was spotted earlier this month packing on the PDA with Assaf in the Caribbean, per photos obtained by Page Six. The Serafina co-owner snapped pics of Aoki as she posed in the sand before they headed for a dip in the ocean together.

Related: Russell Simmons’ Drama With Daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee: What to Know Russell Simmons’ drama with his two daughters, Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons, started a Father’s Day snub and turned into a social media brawl. The family feud started in June 2023 after Ming Lee posted a tribute for her mom, Kimora Lee Simmons, on Father’s Day, subtly shading her father. (Kimora and Russell […]

A separate insider told Us that Aoki’s mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, reached out to express “her concerns,” but Kimora, 48, “was supportive toward Aoki’s feelings.”

“Aoki was just having fun,” the source said.

A source previously told Us that Assaf enjoyed having Aoki’s company. “He has kids that are a little older than Aoki and it’s strange and out of character for him to be dating someone that young,” the third insider shared.

After Aoki and Assaf’s romance was unveiled, the pair faced criticism for their 44-year age gap. Despite the chatter, Aoki’s dad, Russell Simmons, made it clear he’s supportive of his daughter.

Related: Former Celebs Couples' Honest Coparenting Quotes Amid Quarantine, Beyond Making it work amid a pandemic! Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani and more former couples have been coparenting their kids while quarantining amid the coronavirus spread. The Bush frontman admitted in April 2020 that the transition has been “tricky.” “I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” the “Glycerine” singer said […]

“I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices,” Russell, 66, told TMZ on Monday, April 8. “All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.”

Russell also penned a sweet message for Aoki via Instagram. “Throw back from last fathers day nyc …bode bikram yoga express class .. vegan lunch cryotherapy vitamin drip … all around amazing day ❤️ @aokileesimmons love you always,” he captioned the post on Saturday, April 6.

Kimora, for her part, seemingly had a different reaction to the news. In a since-deleted video, Kimora posted a mother panda pulling away her baby cub with her teeth and wrote, “On my last nerve right now!”

After her response made waves, Kimora shared a more uplifting message. “5:45 a.m. Rise and shine,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 9. “Hold your head high even if you don’t feel like it! You got this! I love you! 😘❤️.”