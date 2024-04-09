Kimora Lee Simmons shared a motivational message following her not-so-positive reaction to her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons’ romance with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf.

“5:45 a.m. Rise and shine,” Kimora, 48, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 9. “Hold your head high even if you don’t feel like it! You got this! I love you! 😘❤️.”

Eyes have been on the Simmons family since Aoki, 21, and Assaf, 65, were caught packing on the PDA in the Caribbean on April 2. In addition to online chatter about their 44-year age gap, reports have surfaced that the twosome could already be on the rocks.

Though the meaning behind Kimora Lee’s latest post is unknown, it comes not long after she posted a video of a mother panda pulling her cub away with her teeth with the caption: “On my last nerve right now!” — a post many took as a sign of disapproval.

Kimora shares Aoki and daughter Ming, 24, with her ex-husband, Russell Simmons. She is also a mother of son Kenzo, 14, whom she shares with ex Djimon Hounsou, son Wolfe, 8, whom she shares with ex Tim Leissner, and son Gary, whom she adopted at age 10 in 2020.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Assaf is “having fun” with Aoki. “He has kids that are a little older than Aoki and it’s strange and out of character for him to be dating someone that young,” the insider shared, adding that he “enjoys” Aoki’s “company.”

While Kimora has seemingly not given the pair her stamp of approval, Simmons, 66, vocalized his support for his daughter. “I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices,” he told TMZ on Monday, April 8. “All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.”

Despite his ups and downs with Aoki over the years, he also sent his estranged daughter his “unconditional love” by sharing a snap of them via Instagram.

“Throw back from last fathers day nyc … bode bikram yoga express class … vegan lunch cryotherapy vitamin drip … all around amazing day ❤️” Simmons captioned the Saturday, April 6, post. “@aokileesimmons love you always.”

Amid the drama surrounding her and Assaf’s romance, Aoki shared some sweet words about her mom exclusively with Us, revealing that she learned lots of “helpful” modeling advice from Kimora.

“My mom was literally trying to coach me while I walked down the runway during the Sergio Hudson show,” she told Us. “I walked by and she yelled, ‘SHOULDERS!’ Since I started my career, my mom has given me a lot of helpful advice, but I also appreciate the amount of space she has given me to make my own way. She’s allowing me to figure it out.”