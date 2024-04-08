Aoki Lee Simmons is proving that when it comes to New York City galas, sometimes less is more.

The 21-year-old model attended Columbia Law School’s annual Barrister’s Ball on Saturday, April 6, in an understated pink spaghetti strap gown by Mango.

The silky number featured a cowl neck and feather detailing at the bottom. Aoki accessorized the outfit with a pair of black boots and a black purse. She wore her hair up in a ponytail and sported black winged eyeliner for the occasion.

Aoki took to Instagram to post about the event, sharing snaps of herself and fans at the glitzy soirée. “Columbia Law Gala 2024 🎉w my soon to be lawyer @molly.martinez.m,.” she captioned the social media post.

Aoki’s attendance comes days after she hard launched her relationship with Serafina Restaurant Group co-founder Vittorio Assaf. She and Assaf, 64, were seen vacationing together in St. Barts on Tuesday, April 2, in photos obtained by Page Six.

On Friday, April 5, a source told People that the pair are “spending time together and enjoying each others’ company.”

It’s no surprise that Aoki attended Columbia Law’s Barrister’s Ball on Saturday, as she herself is an Ivy League alum. Simmons graduated from Harvard University in June 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

“I feel grateful, proud and relieved — in that order!” Aoki told People at the time. “It’s a surreal feeling to be done with something that was such a huge part of my life. Now, like every other graduate, I’m on to the next chapter.”

As the daughter of model and Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons and entrepreneur Russell Simmons, Aoki has had no shortage of opportunities. Since graduating, she has remained focused on her modeling career.

In a February 2023 interview with The Cut, Aoki revealed she has faced criticism over her decision to pursue modeling after receiving a Harvard education.

“I think sometimes with modeling, it can be a little bit of sexism,” she told the publication. “I think industries dominated by women are just not always considered with the same merits.”