Russell Simmons‘ daughter Aoki Lee Simmons is continuing to speak her mind amid the family’s public feud — no matter what haters might think.

The 20-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 21, to share a pointed message to those who haven’t seen her side in her family’s messy dispute, writing, “I wonder how your mothers, sisters, daughters, nieces, girlfriends, wives, would feel seeing some of the sexist, racist, honestly foul comments and messages some of you ‘men’ are leaving me.”

She continued: “The misogynistic stereotypes and names, the absolute hate for women of color a lot of your comments show, just waiting to take [out] your anger at how you feel you’ve been ‘treated’ by women. All of us ‘b*tches are like this’ and ‘this is the problem with you girls/women/black women/bitter women/hoes/ skanks today.’ No, how about all YOU B*tches are like this.”

The Harvard University grad claimed she’s gotten harsh comments after putting the music mogul, 65, on blast. “I only see one bitter mess in a DM between a 40+ year old male stranger yelling at me about ‘all the bitter black women’ I represent, and it’s not the 20 year old on the receiving end,” she wrote.

In a second Instagram Story, Aoki shared a throwback photo of herself with Russell. “Until a short time ago, this is the man who told me ‘always defend and look after your mother girls,’ and ‘never let a man curse at you,’ ‘you call Daddy if a man ever tries to yell [at] you or scare you. That’s never ok! Real men don’t shout at women and girls,'” she wrote. “So to all the toxic men in my comments using ‘Im defending him’ to be foul, and talk about all the grievances you have with women, you can save it.”

Aoki added: “It’s pathetic. [My dad] would agree. I know that for sure.”

The New York native shares Aoki and daughter Ming Lee Simmons with ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons, to whom he was married from 1998 to 2009. The family’s drama made headlines after Aoki’s sister shared a tribute to Kimora, 48, on Father’s Day rather than giving a shout-out to the Def Jam Recordings cofounder.

Russell subsequently hinted that Kimora was the reason for his strained relationship with his children, sharing a cryptic quote via Instagram after the snub. Aoki proceeded to clap back by uploading texts and video messages from her dad via social media — which have since been deleted.

“My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself,” she claimed in a caption. “He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma … He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say, ‘Ooh Russell everything is fine.’ Well it’s not fine.”

While Kimora came to her child’s defense, the Phat Farm creator issued a public apology to their daughters. “God is testing you a little bit, it’s OK, be strong,” he wrote via Instagram. “They are called growing pains … DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling … but know this … there are no conditions … for sure I love you guys more than I love myself.”

Before his family tension raised eyebrows, Russell was previously accused of sexual misconduct by 18 women. He has denied all allegations.