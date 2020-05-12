Making it work! Kimora Lee Simmons revealed “the truth” behind her coparenting dynamic with ex-husband Russell Simmons during quarantine.

“He’s not even near me right now, sadly. But usually, I’m kind of in the captain’s chair when it comes to [the] parenting of all [our] children,” the designer, 45, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, May 7, while discussing Baby Phat’s new Courtside Capsule line at Foot Locker and how she’s helping others amid the pandemic. “I’m the one that’s usually in the captain’s seat and then everybody kind of defers to me.”

The Baby Phat founder was married to Russell, 62, from 1998 to 2009. They are the parents of daughters Ming Lee, 20, and Aoki Lee, 17. Kimora also shares son Kenzo, 10, with ex Djimon Hounsou, and sons Gary, 10, and Wolfe, 5, with husband Tim Leissner.

In the years since announcing their split in 2006, Kimora and Russell have been able to maintain a strong friendship. The model revealed what she admires most about her former spouse.

“I admired his kindness, his spirituality, he’s a very deep-thinker, a very good person with a very big heart. He’s a vegan,” she explained to Us on Thursday. “I think just a little bit of those things have rubbed off on myself and the kids. I think it’s for the better and all that makes things all the better. We’re friends and he’s very supportive. We get along and it’s pretty easy.”

Aside from balancing coparenting with the entrepreneur during quarantine, Kimora has used her platform to give back to others affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With the help of her daughters Ming and Aoki, Kimora’s Baby Phat brand has teamed up with the Freedom Shield Foundation to provide 150,000 meals to families in need during the crisis.

Baby Phat will donate additional meals to Freedom Shield Foundation’s initiative based on every purchase made through the brand’s website beginning on Friday, May 8.

“We’ve been serving up hundreds and thousands of meals to people that are affected by the pandemic and by COVID,” she explained to Us. “I don’t actually have the latest count, but I know it’s hundreds, probably over half a million meals. So that’s been something that’s really been great. We’ve been able to really get some traction there because a large portion of sales, which have also dropped numbers, are lower for everybody. But a portion of that then goes to help the less fortunate in this whole situation.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

