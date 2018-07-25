Big or rather, tall congratulations are in order for April the Giraffe. The internet sensation is pregnant again!

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced on Wednesday, July 25, that his most famous mammal is expecting calf No. 5 in the spring of 2019.

“The results are in and we are having a baby!” Patch exclaimed on Today. While giraffe pregnancies last about 15 months, Patch joked, “April likes to go 16, 17, 18, 19.” He was, of course, referencing her previous live-streamed pregnancy that seemed like it would never end. Finally, on April 15, 2017 — as more than 2 million viewers watched on — she gave birth to Tajiri, who weighed a whopping 129 pounds and stood one-foot tall.

No one will know the sex of the baby until April gives birth — but there is no question about the dad. Patch told Today, it’s Tajiri’s father, Oliver.

While Patch is thrilled that Animal Adventure Park will have a new resident, it’s more than that. “Every calf counts,” he explained to Today. “Giraffe populations have declined by 40 percent in the past 30 years, so every calf born in a captive management program means something.”

The birth will naturally be live-streamed.

April is a natural mom, according to Patch. In November, he described how she is with Tajiri. “She’s obviously very in tune to him and protective of him,” he explained to Good Morning America at the time. “But she’s also allowing him to take n that independent trait that he has, which definitely comes from his father.”

