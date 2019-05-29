Diamonds are a girl’s best friend … or maybe something more? Rumors are flying that Rooney Mara and her boyfriend, Joaquin Phoenix, are engaged, all thanks to a piece of jewelry worn by the actress.

Mara, 34, sparked engagement rumors after she was photographed on Friday, May 24, rocking a large diamond ring on her left hand while she ran errands in L.A. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star wore a black t-shirt, loose-fitting jeans, white sneakers and a plaid shirt tied around her waist as she carried several bags, one of which was printed with the phrase: “Go Vegan.”

Phoenix, 44, and Mara met on set of their movie, Mary Magdalene, and started dating shortly after. The pair kept their relationship private for several months before they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Cannes Film Festival’s closing ceremony in May 2017.

Four months later, the Joker star told The New York Times that he and the Carol actress live together in the Hollywood Hills. “They don’t really like to go out,” a source later told Us Weekly. “They mainly just like to be with each other as the two of them. They’re in their own bubble.”

While the couple tends to stay to themselves, they do make time to hang out with the two-time Oscar nominee’s older sister, Kate Mara, who married actor Jamie Bell in 2017.

“[Rooney and I] live in L.A. and the rest of our family is in New York, so we try to see each other as much as possible,” the Fantastic Four actress, 36, told Us in July 2018. “We talk about everything personal that you would talk [about] with your close friends, your siblings.” (The House of Cards alum and Bell welcomed a daughter earlier this month.)

That same month, a separate insider told Us that while Rooney and the three-time Oscar nominee are “so in love,” they are not rushing to tie the knot. The source revealed at the time: “They think marriage is too mainstream.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Rooney and Phoenix’s reps for comment.

