One year down! Kate Mara opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview about celebrating her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Jamie Bell.

“[It has been] fantastic. I feel like this year flew by,” the Chappaquiddick actress, 35, gushed. “It’s kind of shocking to me that it’s been a year. But yeah, I’m very lucky. … I genuinely feel like we just got married. It feels like yesterday to me.”

In honor of the milestone, Mara said the couple (who met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2015) enjoyed a romantic dinner and a “staycation” at home in Los Angeles. She also revealed that she and the Billy Elliot actor, 32, have “definitely” discussed expanding their family. For now, however, she’s enjoying her role as a stepmother to Bell’s 4-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood. (Bell and Wood were married from 2012 to 2014.)

“I love it,” she told Us. “I mean, I come from a really, really big family and I’ve had kids around me my entire life. I think I have, like, 90 first cousins or something. … Family is everything to me, and I like being surrounded by lots of kids and family at all times.”

Case in point, the double dates that the House of Cards alum says she and Bell sometimes go on double dates with her sister Rooney Mara and her boyfriend, Joaquín Phoenix. “[Rooney and I] live in L.A. and the rest of our family is in New York, so we try to see each other as much as possible,” she told Us. They even share relationship advice. “We talk about everything personal that you would talk [about] with your close friends, your siblings.”

But when Rooney, 33, and Phoenix, 43, are busy, Kate and Bell enjoy downtime as a twosome. Their traditions include going to dinner and a movie, watching football every Sunday (he’s a New York Giants fan) and binging The Real Housewives of New York City. “I think he’s already been outted,” she quipped. “My husband is obsessed with Dorinda [Medley], so I kind of have a soft spot for her too.”

Another thing that keeps the 24 alum busy is her partnership with Dawn to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the dish soap brand’s legacy wildlife campaign. “I grew up in a house [where] we always had numerous dogs,” she said. “My grandparents had a farm, so I spent a lot of time around horses. And my mom has always been very active and she had some therapy dogs as well. So, I just know the importance of animals and what they bring to our lives. One of my biggest passions is trying to give back and give them a voice.”

