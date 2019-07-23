Sharing her thoughts. Ariana Grande took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 22, to address a model’s claims that celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde had bribed her for nude photos.

“Dear models/artists in LA / anywhere,” the “7 Rings” songstress, 26, began a message regarding the alleged situation. “I have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to.”

Grande continued: “If you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s f–ked and i’m sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer went on to encourage her followers to “look out for one another” and continue to share “positive experiences” with each other. “I hate hearing about things like this,” she added. “I am sorry that this was anybody’s experience and know that it doesn’t have to be.”

Grande also used the Instagram post to give a shout-out to three photographers, Alfredo Flores, Ricky Alvarez and Stefan Kohli, whom she works with often. “Love working with you guys so much,” she wrote.

The Grammy Winner’s post came after Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya posted screenshots of an alleged conversation she had with Hyde, who tried to convince her to pose nude for him in exchange for a free photo shoot. In the messages, which have since been deleted by Instagram, Hyde proceeded to tell Sunnaya the shoot would cost her $2,000 after she told him she would not be photographed naked.

Sunnaya has since posted several messages from other models with similar claims and stories of their own about Hyde, who is known for his work with Kim Kardashian, Grande, Childish Gambino, Chance the Rapper, Jhené Aiko and other celebs.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hyde for comment.

