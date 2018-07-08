Taking her home! One month after Us Weekly broke the news of their engagement, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson took their love to Staten Island.

The 25-year-old singer and 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star took turns documenting their adventures in Davidson’s native New York borough on Saturday, July 7, and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

In the comedian’s first Instagram Story of the night, Grande is holding up a glass of red wine ready to cheers with others around a dinner table. “Date night with my angel,” he captioned the pic along with their often-used lightning bolt emoji.

He later posted a photo of himself and captioned it, “photo credit – bae” with the smiley face. After the couple exchanged “i love you’s” in the comment section, Davidson added, “thanks for coming to staten island.”

photo credit – bae 😊 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 7, 2018 at 10:12pm PDT

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress, meanwhile, reposted the picture to her Stories and wrote,

“My whole heart.”

But the fun didn’t end there. Grande made sure to snap a pic of their nighttime indulgence — a massive dessert. “Tonight was the most fun i’ve ever had @petedavidson,” she penned along with a location stamp that read “Staten Island, New York.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in early June that the pair was engaged after weeks of dating.

Though their whirlwind romance has made headlines, fans feared that the two recently hit a roadblock. Grande briefly went off the social media grid when a previous joke Davidson had made regarding the deadly bombing that took place during the singer’s Manchester concert last year resurfaced. The attack killed 22 people and left more than 800 injured.

Grande, however, came to the defense of her beau on Wednesday, July 4. “This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. He uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are,” she explained to a Twitter follower who questioned how she could be with him because of his comment. “We all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. It was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

