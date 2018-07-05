Ariana Grande spoke out in defense of her fiancé, Pete Davidson, after a fan slammed the comedian over his previous comments about a bombing at the singer’s Manchester concert last year.

“I respect Ariana and I want her to be happy and everything, but she was just broken after the Manchester bombing, so I don’t know why she is still with Pete,” a fan tweeted on Wednesday, July 4. “Like yeah he made that joke a while ago, but like it’s not funny, it’s just rude. That is my opinion.”

this has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 5, 2018

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, responded, “This has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. He uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. We all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. It was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

The Saturday Night Live star, 24, has come under fire after a joke he made in late 2017 about the terrorist attack resurfaced.

“Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert,” said Davidson taking a dig at Grande’s fame during a stand-up show to raise funds for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The bombing at Grande’s Manchester concert in May 2017 killed 22 people and injured more than 800.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Grande and Davidson were engaged just weeks after they began dating. They have since moved into a $16 million NYC apartment together and gotten tattoos dedicated to each other.

