Ariana Grande was forced to pull out of her performance at the 2018 Brit Awards in London on Wednesday, February 21, due to an illness.

“Ariana fell ill and was going to come in spite of that, but was ordered by her doctor to not fly,” a source tells Us Weekly.

The “One Last Time” singer, 24, was scheduled to perform a surprise tribute to the 22 people who were killed in a terror attack at her May 2017 concert at Manchester Arena. “We think it’s really important to recognize that terrible atrocity and the impact on so many lives, so I can confirm we did have Ariana Grande lined up to make a performance tonight,” Brit Awards chief executive Geoff Taylor told the BBC.

“Unfortunately she was not able to travel on doctor’s orders, she’s not well, and I can say that there will be something tonight,” he continued. “I can’t say any more than that but people should tune in and watch. And hopefully it will be a fitting remembrance and recognition of what happened, which was so terrible.”

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is rumored to step in for the pop star during the tribute.

Grande hosted a televised benefit concert titled One Love Manchester in June 2017 in honor of the victims and families affected by the bombing. Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Robbie Williams and Coldplay were among the many artists who took the stage. Grande broke down in tears while closing out the show with a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The concert raised more than $13 million.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!