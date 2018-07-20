Ariana Grande Defends Naming New Song ‘Pete’ After Fiance Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande added a dash of Sweetener to her response when an Instagram user criticized her for naming a song after her fiancé, Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old has already released three singles from Sweetener — “No Tears Left to Cry,” “The Light Is Coming” and “God Is a Woman” — and she posted the track listing for the rest of her fourth studio album on Instagram on Thursday, July 19, thus confirming that one song is titled “Pete.”

That track name didn’t sit well with one Instagram skeptic, who said it was silly of Grande to devote a track to Davidson when they’ve only been together for a couple months.

Her response? “He’s my fiance. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK; I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”

Social media users have known about the track title for weeks now.

“‘Pete’ girl we know you love him but are you dumb,” asked one Twitter user on June 17.

Grande at the time simply replied: “nah.” And when someone else tweeted to say the pop star doesn’t “give a f—k,” Grande elaborated: “The truth is ☕ i been the f—k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s—t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Grande and Davidson’s engagement on June 11. “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one insider told Us. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Added another source, “They are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”

Sweetener is due for release on August 17.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!