Defending her man. Ariana Grande did not take it lightly when a website mocked her fiancé Pete Davidson’s eyes.

Barstool Sports tweeted on Thursday, August 23: “Does Pete Davidson have butthole eyes?” The post included a link to a crass article that points out the dark circles around the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s eyes. At one point, the author asks, “Why are Pete Davidson’s eyes like that?”

Grande, 25, stepped in to explain and call the website out. “y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease …… right ? …..” she replied on Twitter Thursday. “like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure.”

Davidson suffers from Crohn’s disease, which is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract. The comedian opened up about how he copes in an October 2016 interview with High Times. “I got Crohn’s disease when I was 17 or 18,” he said at the time. “And I found that medicines that the doctors were prescribing me and seeing all these doctors and trying new things … weed would be the only thing that would help me eat.”

He added: “My stomach would be in pain all day and I wouldn’t be able to eat, but then I’d smoke and I can eat and do my shows.”

Davidson was sober for several months, but he revealed in June that he began smoking marijuana again after being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in June that Davidson and Grande are engaged. “People are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever. OK,’” the “God Is a Woman” singer gushed on Good Morning America Wednesday, August 22. “But you just feel it. He ticks every box and gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful. … I’m enjoying every minute ‘cause life’s too short.”

The pop star also teased of the couple’s wedding: “We’re gonna, like, take our time to plan it … It’s gonna be, like, next year.”

