Ariana Grande is “living her best life.” That’s what she told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 22, while opening up about her fiancé, Pete Davidson.

“People are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever. OK,’” the pop star, 25, said with a laugh. “But you just feel it. He ticks every box and gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful. … I’m enjoying every minute ‘cause life’s too short.”

That said, Grande said she is not in a rush to walk down the aisle. “We’re gonna, like, take our time to plan it,” she explained. “We’ve been planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody, have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. And it’s really fun. I work so much [that] I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart.”

Fighting back tears, the “God Is a Woman” singer continued, “I’m so excited. It’s sick. It’s really fun. But no, it’s not soon, soon. It’s gonna be, like, next year.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in June that Davidson, 24, proposed to Grande after a few weeks of dating. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20.

The Grammy nominee paid tribute to the Saturday Night Live star on her new album, Sweetener, with an interlude named after him. “I didn’t know to call it,” she said on GMA. “I made it just to send to him as just, like, a nice little sentiment, just like as a love letter.”

The record’s final track, “Get Well Soon,” also has a special meaning. It honors the 22 fans who were killed in a terror attack at Grande’s 2017 concert in Manchester, England. The song ends with 40 seconds of silence as a nod to the date of the bombing: May 22.

“I wanted to subliminally honor the Manchester victims,” she explained. “I wanted to make the length of the song 5 minutes and 22 seconds just as a little way to celebrate and honor them and their lives.”

