So in love! Ariana Grande gushed over fiancé Pete Davidson in a new song of the same name off her Sweetener album.

“I thought you into my life, whoa / Look in my mind / No better place or a time / Look how they align,” the “Pete Davidson” lyrics read. “Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you’re my soulmate and all that.”

“I’m like ooh, ooh, ooh / My whole life got me ready for you,” Grande sings. “I’mma be happy, happy / I’mma be happy, happy / Won’t get no crying from me.”

Grande, 25, previously teased the track via Instagram last month and defended naming it after the Saturday Night Live comedian, 24. “He’s my fiancé. This is my album,” she replied to a skeptic. “I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK; I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Grande and Davidson got engaged after weeks of dating. “The are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” a source revealed at the time. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Another source added that the couple “are looking forward to a very long engagement.”

Davidson opened up about the pair’s lighting-fast love in GQ magazine’s September issue. “The day I met her I was, like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,” he told the publication. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture of [engagement rings]. I was, like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was, like, ‘Those are my favorite ones’ and I was, like, ‘Sick.’”

The Set it Up actor added that the duo have yet to set a wedding date, but the occasion is “definitely going to happen, for sure.”

