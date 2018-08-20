Practicing their walk down the aisle? Ariana Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20.

The outing at New York City’s Radio City Musical Hall was the first time the soon-to-be husband and wife have stepped out for a public appearance at an award show together. The couple have had an exciting few months. Their whirlwind romance began in May when they started dating and weeks later, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were engaged.

The comedian accompanied his love who is set to perform during the live show. Grande is also nominated for five awards including the coveted Video of the Year.

Scroll down to see photos of the pair strutting their stuff on the 2018 VMAs pink carpet!