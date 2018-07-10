Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson crossed paths two years before they got engaged — and luckily, it was all caught on camera.

Grande, 25, and Davidson, 24, first met when the singer hosted a March 2016 episode of his sketch comedy Saturday Night Live. They both took part in her monologue, which was photographed and now framed in their NYC apartment.

The “Side to Side” singer shared a pic of the frame via Instagram Story on Monday, July 9.

The future spouses recently moved into a $16 million condo in the Chelsea neighborhood and were spotted furniture shopping at Restoration Hardware. The lavish building includes a juice bar, a 75-foot indoor pool, private spa and fitness facility.

Davidson popped the question just weeks after the couple began dating — and following their splits from Cazzie David and Mac Miller, respectively. A source, however, tells Us Weekly that the couple plan on a long engagement.

The comedian, meanwhile, called their engagement “so sick” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. “I feel like I won a contest,” he said at the time. “Some dude goes up to me and says, ‘Yo man, you gave me hope.’ I was like I didn’t know I was that ugly. I’m a lucky motherf—ker.”

