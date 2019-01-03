Ringing in the new year with on a high note — and with a four-legged friend! Ariana Grande celebrated a career milestone on Wednesday, January 2, and reflected on it alongside a photo of herself walking her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s dog Myron.

“Thank u for seven weeks at number 1,” the “Thank U, Next” songstress, 25, captioned an Instagram picture that shows her in a pink fur coat, white tights and a pink stilettos while holding the Pitbull’s leash. “What a beautiful start to this year #thankunext.”

Grande also added a hilarious — and humble — anecdote with the hashtag “#ipickedups–tafterthis.” Earlier that same day, the Florida native captured a sweet Instagram Story of her pup and Myron sweety looking at her as they sat next to each other.

The “God Is a Woman” singer revealed in April that Myron, who was originally Miller’s dog, was living with her after the former couple called it quits on their two-year relationship in May. (Miller died at age 26 from mixed drug toxicity in September.)

Grande later had a whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson. The two got engaged in June, but ultimately ended their four-month engagement in October. During their time together, the Victorious alum got a tattoo in honor of the SNL comedian’s late father who tragically died on 9/11, which she later covered up with a tattoo of Myron.

“Look at my Myron [tattoo],” Grande said in a December video, panning to her foot. “Guys, look. How cool, right?”

The ink of the dog was placed over the 8418 tattoo, which represented Davidson’s father’s FDNY badge number.

