Ariana-Grande- Remembers-Ex-Mac-Miller-on-His- 27th-Birthday

She will never forget. Ariana Grande paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, on what would have been his 27th birthday.

The pop star, 25, shared a black-and-white throwback photo of herself and the rapper on her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 19. In the pic, Miller wears sunglasses and a hood over his head while Grande looks lovingly in his direction. The former couple also smile as they sit behind a soundboard in what appears to be a recording studio.

The “7 Rings” singer shared a simple yet sweet message on Twitter less than 15 minutes into the day. “Miss u,” she tweeted.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Saturday how Miller’s family planned to honor him on the milestone occasion. “Malcolm’s family wishes that he could be at home celebrating his birthday with them and being the center of attention like he always was, but they know he is still there in spirit with his big ol’ smile,” a source told Us. “It’s going to be a hard day for the family.”

The insider added: “They miss Malcolm more than words can describe, but they are grieving together and surrounding one another with love. It’s all they can do.”

Miller died of mixed drug toxicity at age 26 in September 2018. An autopsy confirmed in November 2018 that he had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Grande shut down a Twitter troll in November 2018 who accused her of “milkin” the “Self Care” rapper’s death by posting a multitude of tributes on social media. “I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love,” she responded at the time.

The “Thank U, Next” songstress and Miller dated for nearly two years before their split in May 2018.

