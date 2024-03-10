Ariana Grande has a serious message for her fans after the release of Eternal Sunshine.

“i just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of the album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)…” Grande wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 9.

“i ask that you please do not,” she continued. “it is not how to support me. it is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. thank you.”

Eternal Sunshine was named in part after the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, whose characters undergo a procedure to permanently erase each other from their memory. This imagery is reflected in her music video for “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” which stars Evan Peters.

Grande’s studio album, Eternal Sunshine, dropped on Friday, March 8. One day before, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the album tells “her side of the story” regarding her romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater and divorce from Dalton Gomez.

“Ariana thinks these songs will provide a lot of insight for her fans,” the source told Us about the album.

In June 2023, news broke that Grande and Slater, 31, had started dating. A source confirmed to Us at the time that the pop star and Gomez quietly separated after “having some issues for months.” Grande filed for divorce in September 2023, two years after they tied the knot.

Slater, for his part, is still in the process of divorcing his estranged wife Lilly Jay, which brought up questions regarding the timeline of his relationship with Grande. While one source told Us in July 2023 that “Ariana and Dalton split in January and Ethan is separated from his wife,” another source claimed, “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming.”

Grande stated during a February appearance on the “Zach Sang Show” that she was “nervous” about the album’s reception after the release of her single, “Yes, And?”

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” Grande said.

“I’m so nervous because pieces of [the album] touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just, like, part of the concept,” she went on. “So, what is that separation? It’s so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It’s scary, but I digress. Too late. The vinyls have been printed.” Grande described Eternal Sunshine as her most “emotional” album to date.