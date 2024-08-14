Your account
Celebrity News

Ariana Madix Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval’s Lawsuit Against Her: ‘It Was a Really Bad Day’

By
Ariana Madix Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval’s Lawsuit Against Her
Ariana Madix Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Ariana Madix is finally speaking out about her ex Tom Sandoval’s lawsuit against her.

Us Weekly broke the news in July that Sandoval, 41, had filed a suit against Madix, accusing the Love Island USA host of accessing explicit videos of Rachel “Raquel” Leviss on his cell phone without his “authorization or permission.” Sandoval had the suit withdrawn two days later and fired his attorney, Matt Geragos, claiming that he did not intend to sue Madix, 39.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, August 13, Madix was asked by host Andy Cohen whether she believes Sandoval’s version of events. Madix initially shrugged.

Cohen pressed further, “What was your reaction when you saw that? You must have been quite furious.”

Breaking Down Raquel Leviss Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix s Revenge Porn Drama NSFW Video and More 903

“It was a really bad day,” Madix diplomatically responded, but made no further comment.

In a lawsuit obtained by Us on July 16, Sandoval claimed Madix “obtained access” to his phone on March 1, 2023, and reviewed videos of Leviss. Sandoval’s filing further alleged that Madix “made copies” of a video and distributed it to “Leviss and third parties” without his permission.

Sandoval filed the lawsuit in response to Leviss’ own suit against him and Madix filed in February. Leviss accused the exes of revenge porn, eavesdropping invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Why VPR s Raquel Leviss Wants to Watch Ex Tom Sandoval on The Traitors
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madix’s attorney, Jordan Susman, responded to Sandoval’s suit in a statement to Us, saying, “It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix. From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing.”

The statement continued: “Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices. If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair.”

After news of the lawsuit broke, Sandoval said in a statement via Instagram on July 18 that he did not fully understand the implications of the suit.

Feature Cast Every Story Line and Feud That Has Happened in Between Seasons 11 and 12 of Vanderpump Rules

“Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana,” he wrote. “He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it.”

Sandoval continued, “The words ‘New Lawsuit’ or ‘Suing’ were not articulated to me. I should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter.”

The Vanderpump Rules star said that after he realized what “this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team.”

Breaking Down Raquel Leviss Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix s Revenge Porn Drama NSFW Video and More 902
Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox

Sandoval wrote, “In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I had no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana.”

“Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives,” he concluded.

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 171 A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix
Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 173

Tom Sandoval

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

