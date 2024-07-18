Your account
Celebrity News

Tom Sandoval Claims He’s in ‘No Way’ Suing Ariana Madix, Fires His Attorney: ‘I Had No Ill Will’

By
Tom Sandoval , Ariana Madix Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images ; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval has broken his silence after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that he was suing Ariana Madix over accessing explicit videos of Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Sandoval, 40, claimed in an Instagram statement on Thursday, July 18, that he didn’t intentionally file a lawsuit against Madix, 39.

“Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana,” he wrote. “He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it.”

Sandoval alleged, “The words ‘New Lawsuit’ or ‘Suing’ were not articulated to me.” However, he confessed, “I should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter.”

Related: A Full Breakdown of Raquel, Sandoval and Ariana's Revenge Porn Legal Drama

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that after he realized what “this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team.” (Matt is the brother of Leviss’ attorney, Mark Geragos.)

Sandoval declared, “In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I had no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana.”

He concluded: “Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives.”

This story is still developing

