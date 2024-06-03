Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s battle over their shared home may take even longer than expected to resolve.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Vanderpump Rules stars must settle their situation via private meditation or they will go to trial starting February 17, 2026.

Back in January, Madix, 38, filed a lawsuit against Sandoval, 41, in the hopes of selling their joint property. The new Love Island USA host made it clear that she didn’t want “a division in kind,” while Sandoval pushed to receive full ownership.

The pair’s shared home has become a point of contention ever since their romantic relationship came to an end in March 2023 following Sandoval’s infidelity with cast member Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

In Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which concluded airing in May, cameras rolled as Sandoval and Madix continued to live in their home as they disagreed over what to do next.

“It just sucks,” Madix told costars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay on a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, “because it’s like, I put so much of my life and my money and my time into making this, like, my dream home.”

In a separate scene, Sandoval said he offered his ex $600,000 cash for him to keep the house. “Based on the math, this is a buyout that is equivalent to us selling the property for $3.1 million, which is way above Zillow and Redfin value and definitely above market value,’” Sandoval added in the Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode. “With refinancing this house and pulling her name off the loan, this goes from being a $10,000 a month payment to a $20,000+ a month dollar payment.”

Madix previously defended her decision to remain in her home. While she wasn’t living at the property full-time given her work commitments — which included gigs in Broadway’s Chicago and on Dancing With the Stars — the Single AF Cocktails author found a way to coexist with her ex when she stayed at the house.

“I have never been someone who came from money. I know how quickly that goes away,” she said on the “Scheananigans” podcast in August 2023. “I’m taking care of myself. … I have a pretty decent setup. My room is kind of like my little apartment. I stay in my own little zone.”

While the legal situation is still ongoing, Madix recently purchased a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles. The mid-century modern home, which was bought in March, is 6.6 miles away from her residence with Sandoval.