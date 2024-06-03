Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s House Drama Could Be Dragged Into 2026

By
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix s House Drama Could Last Well Into 2026
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix. Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s battle over their shared home may take even longer than expected to resolve.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Vanderpump Rules stars must settle their situation via private meditation or they will go to trial starting February 17, 2026.

Back in January, Madix, 38, filed a lawsuit against Sandoval, 41, in the hopes of selling their joint property. The new Love Island USA host made it clear that she didn’t want “a division in kind,” while Sandoval pushed to receive full ownership.

The pair’s shared home has become a point of contention ever since their romantic relationship came to an end in March 2023 following Sandoval’s infidelity with cast member Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Breaking Down the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast's Financial Success Following Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Cheating Scandal: From Ariana Madix's Ads to Lala Kent's Merch

Related: Breaking Down How 'VPR' Cast Financially Benefited From Scandoval

In Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which concluded airing in May, cameras rolled as Sandoval and Madix continued to live in their home as they disagreed over what to do next.

“It just sucks,” Madix told costars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay on a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, “because it’s like, I put so much of my life and my money and my time into making this, like, my dream home.”

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix s House Drama Could Last Well Into 2026
Ariana Madix. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

In a separate scene, Sandoval said he offered his ex $600,000 cash for him to keep the house. “Based on the math, this is a buyout that is equivalent to us selling the property for $3.1 million, which is way above Zillow and Redfin value and definitely above market value,’” Sandoval added in the Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode. “With refinancing this house and pulling her name off the loan, this goes from being a $10,000 a month payment to a $20,000+ a month dollar payment.”

Yesno Jumpsuit Orange Amazon

Deal of the Day

Jump for this Jumpsuit While it’s Still 39% Off! View Deal

Madix previously defended her decision to remain in her home. While she wasn’t living at the property full-time given her work commitments — which included gigs in Broadway’s Chicago and on Dancing With the Stars — the Single AF Cocktails author found a way to coexist with her ex when she stayed at the house.

Biggest Vanderpump Rules Feuds And Where Relationships Stand Today

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand

“I have never been someone who came from money. I know how quickly that goes away,” she said on the “Scheananigans” podcast in August 2023. “I’m taking care of myself. … I have a pretty decent setup. My room is kind of like my little apartment. I stay in my own little zone.”

While the legal situation is still ongoing, Madix recently purchased a $1.6 million house in Los Angeles. The mid-century modern home, which was bought in March, is 6.6 miles away from her residence with Sandoval.

In this article

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 171 A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix
Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 173

Tom Sandoval
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!